Eurovision Song Contest 2023 to be hosted in Britain 

Britain is to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union and the BBC have said.

The Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, won the competition in Turin, Italy, this year and it is traditional that the winning country hosts the event the following year.

After their victory, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that, following a “full assessment and feasibility study”, it had concluded the “security and operational guarantees” required to host the event could not be fulfilled by Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA:PBC.

On Thursday, it was announced that the BBC, as national broadcaster of the UK, which was the 2022 runner-up, has been invited to act as host for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Martin Osterdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final alongside the so-called Big Five – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions.

Britain's culture secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (Yui Mok/PA)

“Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest.

“I’m just sorry that, due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed, it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be.

“As hosts, the UK will honour the competition’s spirit and diversity, and, most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity.”