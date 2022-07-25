Death threat letter sent to office of Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt

The death threat was sent to the constituency office of the Portsmouth North MP before she was voted out of the contest to be leader of the Conservative Party
Death threat letter sent to office of Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt has received a death threat letter at her constituency office (Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 11:29
Ben Mitchell, PA

Police are investigating after a letter was delivered to the former Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt threatening to “shoot her in the head”.

The death threat was sent to the constituency office of the Portsmouth North MP before she was voted out of the contest to be leader of the Conservative Party.

During her campaign, the British trade minister had complained of opponents to her carrying out a “black ops” operation to scupper her chances.

The Portsmouth News reported that the letter included threats to “shoot her in the head” and “kill her family”.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: “At 11.50am on July 22, we received a report of a letter containing threats to kill a Portsmouth woman and her family which was sent to her office in Lakeside, North Harbour.

“We attended and safeguarding measures were put in place to minimise the risk to the woman and her family, employees and the wider community.

“Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and it has been referred to the Parliamentary Liaison Team.

“We take the safeguarding of our MPs incredibly seriously and there are robust systems in place to ensure they can carry out their job safely.”

Ms Mordaunt’s office has been approached for comment.

Read More

Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return to homes near front line

More in this section

Kenya Bus Accident 30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya
Germany Lufthansa Strike German union calls one-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff
Greece Wildfires Homes saved as firebreaks halt blaze on Greek island
MordauntPlace: UKPlace: South East
Egypt Russia

Lavrov says Russian goal is to oust Ukraine’s president

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 23, 2022

  • 11
  • 17
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 46
  • 4

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices