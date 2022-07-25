30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya

30 killed as bus plunges into river in Kenya
A view of the wreckage of a bus that plunged into Nithi bridge on Sunday, in Tharaka Nithi county Meru, Kenya, Monday, July 25, 2022. Police in Kenya say 30 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi (Dennis Dibondo/AP/PA)
Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 10:47
Associated Press reporters

Thirty people were killed when a passenger bus fell from a bridge and plunged into a river in central Kenya.

Police said the bus carrying an unknown number of people crashed on Sunday evening on a highway from Meru to the capital, Nairobi.

The bus “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said senior police official Rono Bunei.

Mr Bunei said on Monday that the death toll grew to 30 from 24 overnight, with others hospitalised with injuries.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

BusCrashPlace: International
