Palestinians killed in West Bank gun battle with Israeli forces
A Palestinian boy inspects damage to a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an Israeli military raid in Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 07:36
Associated Press

Israeli troops and special forces engaged in a lengthy gun battle with armed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli police said, killing “a number” of Palestinians.

Police said the battle deep inside the city of Nablus erupted during an arrest raid, when armed men barricaded themselves inside the suspect’s home.

Police said “a number” of armed Palestinians were killed, without specifying, and no Israeli forces were injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said two men were killed in the clashes, and identified them as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22.

Palestinians inspect the damage at a house after Palestinian gunmen were killed in an early morning Israeli military raid (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

The Israeli military said a violent protest broke out as troops were operating in Nablus, with protesters hurling explosive devices at soldiers and opening fire at them. The soldiers fired back.

The military was continuing to operate in another area of the West Bank, where another brief exchange of fire took place.

Israeli forces have been carrying out near-daily raids in the West Bank for months, in a bid to quell a spate of attacks by Palestinians on Israelis that has since subsided.

The military has faced resistance during some of those raids, which in several instances have turned deadly.

The Palestinian attacks on Israelis earlier this year killed 19 people. More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year, according to an official Palestinian tally.

WestBankPlace: International
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on Odesa (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Russia condemned after missile strike on Ukrainian port hours after grain deal

Latest

