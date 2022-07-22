Boost for passengers at Heathrow Airport as workers accept pay rise

The prospect of industrial action by check-in staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer (Alamy/PA)

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 13:10
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

The prospect of industrial action by British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow Airport has ended after workers accepted a pay offer.

Members of Unite and the GMB had voted for industrial action in a row over a pay cut during the pandemic.

After extensive negotiations, the company made a new offer, which members were balloted on and accepted.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a great result for our check-in members at British Airways.

The strike would have affected check-in staff employed by British Airways at Heathrow (Alamy/PA)

“By standing together, they have forced a corporate giant like BA to do the right thing and restore levels of pay slashed in the pandemic.”

Unite said the offer, which will be paid in several stages, is worth 13%.

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, added: “No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.

“This improved pay deal came because of their efforts.

“Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves – as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too.”

