US President Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, according to the White House.

He is experiencing "very mild symptoms" currently.

In a statement release by the White House, it was said that President Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.

"He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

It was added that he has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

President Joe Biden returns a salute before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Somerset, Mass., to deliver remarks on the climate, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The president will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative.

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," read the statement.

"Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel."

The President previously tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.