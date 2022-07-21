European wildfire threat recedes as temperatures drop

European wildfire threat recedes as temperatures drop
Firefighters work at the scene of a wildfire in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)
Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 11:39
Associated Press reporters

Europe’s recent spate of wildfires have abated amid cooler temperatures with no outbreaks reported in Portugal while French firefighters started to get the upper hand over two major blazes and Spain tamed a fire that killed two people.

Spanish firefighters were tackling nine blazes, with two said to be especially dangerous in north-western Galicia.

Some of the 11,000 people evacuated because of the fires in Spain began returning home, and a major highway in the north-western Zamora province reopened after two days.

A firefighting plane drops water near Tabara, north-west Spain (Bernat Armangue/AP/PA)

Temperatures above 40C and a drought have worsened Spain’s wildfires this year. Thursday’s highest temperature in Spain was forecast to be 32C.

In France, more than a week of round-the-clock battling against ferocious flames by 2,000 firefighters and up to 10 water-dropping planes was slowly defeating two major wildfires in tinder-dry pine forests in south-west France.

The Gironde region’s fire service said both blazes, which forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people, were contained.

Though still fighting hot spots that could reignite blazes, the fire service said it expects to have damped down flare-ups and tamed the fires’ embers within days.

Officials said they will probably be able to declare the fires completely extinguished within weeks.

More in this section

Israel Stampede Former Israeli PM denies blame for deadly stampede
Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy EU imposes further sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
Conservative leadership bid Sunak and Truss must focus on cost of living and immigration – Tory voters
wildfiresPlace: International
<p>The yacht Amadea was seized by the Fiji government at the request of the US last month. US authorities say they found what looks like a Fabergé egg onboard. Picture: AP Photo/Gregory Bull</p>

Suspected Fabergé egg found on Russian oligarch’s superyacht, US investigators say

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices