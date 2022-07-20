Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

Scores of firefighters at scene of east London tower block blaze

Picture taken with permission posted on twitter by @KraftyP of the scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where around 100 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been called to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in east London’s docklands. Issue date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 14:13
PA Reporters

More than 125 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats in east London.

Footage appeared to show thick plumes of smoke barrelling out of the top floor windows of the building on Manwood Street in the north Woolwich docklands.

Eyewitnesses near the 17-storey block also reported seeing flames.

The scene on Manwood Street, North Woolwich, where fires are tackling a flat blaze (@KraftyP/PA)

Firefighters are simultaneously tackling a blaze involving around one hectare of grass opposite the block, which is close to London City Airport.

It is not known what caused either fire.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken more than 105 calls to the blaze.

“The brigade was called at 1249. Fire crews from Shadwell, Dowgate, Dockhead, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is now known at this time.”

London Ambulance Service said: “We have sent a number of resources to the scene, including advanced paramedics and our hazardous area response team.”

It comes a day after the UK recorded its hottest ever temperatures, and saw firefighters face their busiest day since the Second World War.

Read More

Ireland 'woefully unprepared' for 'more frequent and severe' extreme weather events

More in this section

A photo illustration of Camelot National Lottery Euro Millions Tickets UK ticket-holder claims record €230m EuroMillions jackpot
Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson declares ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ as he signs off from final PMQs
Boris Johnson resignation Starmer calls Johnson a ‘complete bullshitter’ who ‘took the piss’ out of public
FlatPlace: UKPlace: London
Egypt Hot Air Ballooning

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices