Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash
Tourists watch hot air balloons prepare to take off at dawn on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)
Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 14:08
Associated Press reporters

Egyptian authorities have resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor following a two-day hiatus after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride.

A hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course on Monday because of a change in the direction and speed of winds.

The balloon was at an altitude of 197 feet when it veered off course.

Before landing in an open area, the balloon slightly collided with another one.

A hot air balloon flies over the mortuary temple of Ramsis III at Medinet Habu on the west bank of the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt (Amr Nabil/AP)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it decided to resume the rides after reviewing “all safety measures and steps taken” to operate the popular flights.

It said the two firms operating the balloons involved in Monday’s incident were still suspended until investigations are completed.

Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 320 miles south of Cairo, offers tourists views of ancient temples in the city.

However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon.

A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.

In 2009, 16 tourists were hurt when their balloon struck a mobile phone transmission tower.

A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.

More in this section

Boris Johnson resignation Starmer calls Johnson a ‘complete bullshitter’ who ‘took the piss’ out of public
Jerusalem Archaeology Lift project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds
Italy Politics Italian PM Draghi sets conditions to remain in office
BallooningPlace: International
<p>British Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson declares ‘Hasta la vista, baby’ as he signs off from final PMQs

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices