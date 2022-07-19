Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member shot and killed on set

A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed while working on the show’s New York City set early on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of family, was sitting in his car on set in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, when an unidentified person approached the car at about 5.15am, opened the door, and started shooting. There has been no arrest made at this time, and it is unclear if the two had a prior connection.