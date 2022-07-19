Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member shot and killed on set

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an unidentified man while on the set in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning
A still from Law & Order: Organized Crime. Photograph: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 19:16
Adrian Horton, The Guardian

A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed while working on the show’s New York City set early on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed pending notification of family, was sitting in his car on set in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, when an unidentified person approached the car at about 5.15am, opened the door, and started shooting. There has been no arrest made at this time, and it is unclear if the two had a prior connection.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and producer Universal Television said in a statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.” The crew member worked to clear parking spaces and guard equipment trucks for the show, which was set to film in the neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, which will air its third season in the fall, stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, formerly of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. It is one of three Law & Order shows for NBC, all of which film on location in New York.

