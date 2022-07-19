Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence

Iran says acclaimed filmmaker must serve six-year sentence
Jafar Panahi (AP Photo, File)
Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 11:11
Associated Press reporters

Iran’s judiciary has ordered one of the country’s leading filmmakers to serve a six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced.

Masoud Setayeshi, a spokesman for Iran’s courts, announced that award-winning director Jafar Panahi, perhaps Iran’s best-known film director, would fulfil his six-year term handed down in 2011 on charges of producing anti-government propaganda, a final verdict that he said should have been implemented at the time.

The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.

Jafar Panahi poses with his Silver Berlin Bear award at the 56th Berlinale International Film Festival in 2006 (Arnd Wiegmann/AP)

Although Panahi was banned from travelling for the past years, the sentence was never enforced and he continued to make underground films, which were released abroad to great acclaim.

He has won multiple festival awards, including the 2015 Berlin Golden Bear for Taxi.

His defiant films about poverty, sexism, violence and censorship in the Islamic Republic have long angered the government.

Authorities detained him last week when he visited the Tehran prosecutor’s office to inquire about the cases of fellow detained dissident filmmakers, Mohamad Rasoulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.

Rasoulof and al-Ahmad were swept up earlier this month on charges of undermining the nation’s security by voicing opposition on social media to the government’s violent crackdown on unrest in the south west.

Evin Prison (Alamy/PA)

Panahi’s detention in Iran’s Evin Prison has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups, shining light on a wave of repression hitting not only the country’s celebrated cinema industry but also activists and protesters.

The government has escalated its crackdown on dissent as it seeks to prevent the Iranian currency, the rial, from crashing.

Talks to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers remain deadlocked and desperation over the economic crisis is deepening with no sanctions relief in sight.

More in this section

Belgium EU Albania North Macedonia EU starts membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia
Cabinet Meeting Boris Johnson defends his leadership at his final cabinet meeting
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka’s acting leader to face two rivals in vote for president
ArrestsPlace: International
<p>Twitter has sued Elon Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share. Picture: Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File</p>

Twitter claims Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44bn deal

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices