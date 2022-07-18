Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

Mr Zelenskyy cited hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 07:08
Hanna Arhirova and Cara Anna, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments.

“In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

“Such an array of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security, and the links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders,” he said.

He dismissed prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and replaced her with her deputy Oleksiy Symonenko.

He also sacked Ivan Bakanov, the head of the SBU.

Mr Bakanov was a long-time friend of Mr Zelenskyy, according to Ukrainian news agencies.


