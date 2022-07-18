Two killed and multiple injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said (Darron Cummings/AP)
Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 01:33
Associated Press reporters

Two people were killed in a shooting on Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, and multiple other people were taken to hospital with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6pm to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said at a news conference.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but Mr Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” he said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Mr Bailey said police will provide more details on Sunday night

