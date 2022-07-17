Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire

Breaking glass door at Vegas hotel sparks panic after being mistaken for gunfire
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to calls of possible gunfire at around 10.45pm on Saturday and found a broken glass door in the valet area of the MGM Grand (Alamy/PA)
Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 21:47
Associated Press reporters

The loud shattering of a glass door at a Las Vegas Strip hotel was apparently mistaken for gunfire – sparking panic inside and a social media frenzy.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they responded to calls of possible gunfire at around 10.45pm on Saturday and found a broken glass door in the valet area of the MGM Grand.

“It caused a loud bang, there was a subsequent panic, thinking it was possible gunfire given the nature of what’s been happening across the nation,” Capt Branden Clarkson said on Sunday.

Mr Clarkson said there was no evidence of gunfire in the area and the event was under investigation.

He also said one person was detained and faces being charged with the destruction of property.

Mr Clarkson said one person had minor injuries after falling over during the panic, though nobody was taken to hospital.

More in this section

Texas School Shooting ‘Systemic failures’ in Uvalde school shooting response – report
Albie Speakman dies in tractor accident Heartbroken mother pays tribute after boy dies in farmyard accident with tractor
Russia strikes south Ukraine city and presses attacks in east Russia strikes south Ukraine city and presses attacks in east
ScarePlace: International
The site of the cargo plane crash in Palaiochori village, near the town of Kavala (Giannis Papanikos/AP)

Army experts comb cargo plane crash site in Greece as eight confirmed dead

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 16, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 26
  • 28
  • 29
  • 32
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices