Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Israeli flights

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on Israeli flights
Saudi Arabia on Friday opened its airspace to ‘all air carriers’, signalling the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli flights through its territory (Amr Nabil/AP)
Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 02:09
Associated Press reporters

Saudi Arabia on Friday opened its airspace to “all air carriers”, signalling the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli flights through its territory.

It is a key step toward normalisation between the two nations as US President Joe Biden visits the region.

In a statement posted to Twitter hours before Mr Biden was set to become the first US leader to fly directly from Israel to the kingdom, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said it was announcing the decision.

Joe Biden was taking part in a visit to the region when the announcement was made (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

It builds on the strong but informal ties the countries have developed over their shared concerns about Iran’s growing influence in the region.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has allowed flights between Israel and Gulf states to cross through its airspace.

In 2020, then-Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flew to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Last week several Israeli defence reporters visited the kingdom and published news reports about their welcome.

More in this section

Celebrity Big Brother Eviction - London Ivana Trump, former wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Italy Glacier Hikers Killed Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier
Male breast cancer research Loss of male sex chromosome may lead to earlier death for men – study
AirPlace: International
<p>Liz Truss launched her leadership campaign on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)</p>

Tory leadership: Truss gains right-wing votes as Sunak and Mordaunt are on top

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

  • 13
  • 17
  • 22
  • 24
  • 29
  • 38
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices