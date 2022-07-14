Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign

Italian Premier Mario Draghi says he will resign
Italian Premier Mario Draghi (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 18:01
Frances d'Emilio, Associated Press

Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation on Thursday evening to the president, following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government Bill.

“The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more,” Mr Draghi said in a statement released by his office.

It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation.

President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reads out the vote result at the Senate in Rome (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

But if the government crisis cannot be resolved quickly, Mr Mattarella could pull the plug on parliament, setting the stage for an election as early as September.

