Rowdy the cat found three weeks after US airport escape

Rowdy the cat found three weeks after US airport escape
Rowdy the cat has been caught (Massport via AP)
Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 19:30
Mark Pratt, Associated Press

A US family’s cat that has been dodging airport personnel, airline employees and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston’s Logan International Airport about three weeks ago has finally been caught.

“Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught,” an airport spokesperson said of the cat named Rowdy.

Rowdy was given a health check and will be returned to her family.

We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her

“I’m kind of in disbelief,” said her owner, Patty Sahli. “I thought, ‘What are the odds we’re actually going to get her back?’ But I got a call this morning and I am just so shocked.”

Rowdy’s time on the run began on June 24, as Ms Sahli and her husband, Rich, returned to the US from 15 years in Germany with the Army.

When their Lufthansa flight landed, the four-year-old black cat with green eyes escaped her cage, in pursuit of some birds.

Rowdy was then on the receiving end of a chase, as her getaway set off a massive search involving airport and Lufthansa personnel, construction workers and animal welfare advocates, as well as the use of wildlife cameras and safe-release traps.

Despite numerous sightings, Rowdy always eluded her pursuers — but now, a little calm has been restored.

“It was such a community effort,” said Ms Sahli, who is originally from New Hampshire and is moving to Florida. “We’re just so grateful to everyone who helped look for her.”

More in this section

Turkey Russia Ukraine War Ukraine-Russia talks on grain shipments ‘positive’ – UN
US Biden Mideast Joe Biden arrives in Israel at start of Middle East trip
Conservative leadership bid Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest
CatDigitalPlace: International
The Vega-C rocket lifts off from its launchpad at the Kourou space base, French Guiana (S Martin/ESA via AP)

Europe’s upgraded Vega space launcher makes inaugural flight

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices