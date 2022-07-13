Gunfight against kidnappers with sniper rifle and grenades injures four officers

Police drive away after confrontations with what they claim were groups of criminals that left several in their ranks wounded, and more than a dozen persons detained, in Tupilejo, on the outskirts of Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 07:21
Associated Press reporters

Mexico City police engaged in a shootout with more than a dozen gunmen armed with a .50 caliber sniper rifle, grenades and a machine gun, authorities said.

City police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said four officers were hurt, one seriously, on Tuesday.

He said a total of 150 officers, soldiers and three helicopters participated in the operation, which came after local residents reported armed men holding kidnapped people captive in the area.

Mr Garcia Harfuch said 14 suspects had been detained and that officers freed two kidnap victims who were apparently being held against their will.

National Guardsmen guard the place where a battle took place (Marco Ugarte/AP)

He said “a considerable amount of drugs” were also found near an abandoned restaurant the gang had apparently been using as a safe house.

The shootout took place in Topilejo, a town on the city’s rural, southern edge.

The pine-covered mountains on the city’s southern rim have long been used by kidnap gangs and other criminals for hideouts.

The gunmen opened fire on police as they drove past the safe house on a motorway leading to the nearby city of Cuernavaca, the police chief said.

The cartel kidnappers are said to have been armed with a sniper rifle and grenades (AP Photo/ Marco Ugarte)

He said the gunmen apparently worked for the Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s most economically powerful gang, and that the kidnappings were not carried out for ransom.

Mr Garcia Harfuch is no stranger to the fact major drug gangs operate in Mexico City.

In 2020, some two dozen gunmen ambushed his armoured vehicle before dawn on one of the capital’s main boulevards.

The attack left him with three bullet wounds and his two bodyguards and a bystander dead.

The police chief blamed the Jalisco New Generation Cartel for the attack.

