Nasa to unveil more full-colour images from the James Webb space telescope

Nasa is due to unveil more of its initial showcase images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful orbital observatory ever launched.

The first batch of full-colour, high-resolution pictures, which took weeks to render from raw telescope data, were selected by NASA to provide compelling early images from Webb's major areas of inquiry and a preview of science missions ahead.

The first image was revealed last night by US president Joe Biden, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date.

Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

The first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has been revealed, showing what is said to be the deepest picture of the cosmos to date. Picture: Nasa/PA Wire

Dr Niall Smith, head of Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork, said it is very exciting and a huge step forward for science in studying the origins of our universe.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Dr Smith said the clarity of the image is remarkable as it shows how well the James Webb Space Telescope is working.

"It's like one of those days when you say 'Where were you, when...?' and this is where were you were when we saw the deepest image actually that humanity has ever seen," he said.

"I think what's also remarkable is the number of galaxies that we're seeing that we didn't see before.

"This part of the sky was imaged previously by the Hubble Space Telescope. But we're now seeing galaxies that you simply couldn't see with that."

Dr Smith said that image provides a "huge taster" into our origins in the ever-expanding universe.

"So why it's important is it starts to help us understand how and when the earliest stars formed, because all of us ultimately comes from the stars are all the elements in our bodies come from stars," he said.

"It's kind of really useful for us to have a good sense of how the how the universe began."

Artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. Picture: Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP, File

The telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on Christmas Day last year on its mission to unlock the secrets of the universe.

Researchers will soon begin to learn more about the galaxies’ masses, ages, histories and compositions as Webb seeks to view the earliest galaxies in the Universe.

Nasa and its partners, the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency, will release the entire series of Webb’s first full-colour images on Tuesday during a live Nasa TV broadcast.

- additional reporting from PA