Manhunt for gunman who killed two in wave of 7-Eleven robberies

A lone gunman is being hunted in at least three out of six pre-dawn robberies at six 7-Eleven shops in Southern California that left two people dead and three hurt, authorities said.

The spree of violence happened within about five hours on Monday July 11 – or 7/11 – the day when the national 7-Eleven brand celebrates its anniversary.

This is its 95th year and, on Monday, shops gave out free Slurpee drinks.

It was not immediately clear to investigators what prompted the violence in the cities of Ontario, Upland, Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra.

“I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect,” said officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

Police released CCTV footage of their suspect (Upland Police Department/AP)

But he said the date was no accident.

“There’s no way it can be a coincidence of it being 7-Eleven, July 11,” Mr Railsback said.

7-Eleven issued a statement saying it was gathering information and working with police.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,” the statement said.

The first robbery happened at about midnight in Ontario, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

The masked man brandished a handgun at the store’s employee and demanded money, according to Ontario Cpl Emily Hernandez.

He did not fire and the worker was not injured.

It was not immediately clear to investigators what, if anything, was stolen.

Police investigate a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea, California (Eugene Garcia/AP)

The second robbery happened about 45 minutes later in Upland, less than five miles away from the Ontario shop.

The suspect approached the shop assistant with a few items – “some drinks and things” – and brandished a semi-automatic handgun, Upland Sgt Jake Kirk said.

The man stole the items and about 400 to 500 dollars (£337-£422) in cash and fled.

No shots were fired.

CCTV photos, released by Upland and Brea police, show a masked man wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head.

The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

While police in La Habra, Brea and Santa Ana have said they believe they are seeking the same suspect, officials in Ontario, Upland and Riverside have not yet made that determination, though they said they were aware of the other crimes at 7-Eleven stores.

“It could potentially be the same person but we’re not confirming that at this time,” Mr Kirk said.

Police crime scene tape closes off a car park following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Brea (Eugene Garcia/AP)

About an hour after the Upland robbery and 25 miles away in Riverside, a man brandished a gun and robbed the 7-Eleven worker, then turned the weapon on a customer, opened fire and fled, Mr Railsback said.

Police believe the shop assistant handed over money from the till.

The shooting victim was in grave condition.

“It doesn’t appear to be any reason that the suspect shot the customer,” Mr Railsback said.

“It sounds like the clerk gave him whatever he asked for.”

Mr Railsback said criminals typically know robberies at convenience shops rarely yield large amounts of money, especially during the overnight hours.

“If you go hit a liquor store or a 7-Eleven or a fast food place, you’re not going to get a lot of cash out of it,” he said.

At this moment, we don’t believe (one of the victims) was an employee. We don’t really know yet what he was doing there in a parking lot, if he was a potential customer or just walking by

“It’s kind of odd that they would do this.”

Another shooting happened at around 3.20am, about 24 miles away, in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Officers responding there reported gunfire and found a man dead in the 7-Eleven car park with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, according to Santa Ana Sgt Maria Lopez.

“At this moment, we don’t believe he was an employee,” Ms Lopez said of the victim.

“We don’t really know yet what he was doing there in a parking lot, if he was a potential customer or just walking by.”

CCTV video shows the suspect dropping items — believed to be the victim’s belongings — as he fled, Ms Lopez said.

About 40 minutes later, a 7-Eleven employee in Brea was shot and killed, Brea Police Capt Phil Rodriguez said.

Less than an hour later, officers in neighbouring La Habra were sent to a reported robbery at a 7-Eleven.

They discovered two gunshot victims at around 4.55am, according to Sgt Sumner Bohee.

Authorities have not disclosed the victims’ conditions.