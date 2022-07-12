Squid Game and Abbott Elementary among those vying for Emmy nominations

Squid Game and Abbott Elementary among those vying for Emmy nominations
A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 07:57
Lynn Elber, AP Television Writer

Succession and Ted Lasso are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls – but they are up against hungry newcomers.

When the bids are announced on Tuesday, the social satire Succession, a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with Squid Game.

The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys were once dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves.

The possibility of Netflix’s Squid Game joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming’s global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern western Yellowstone, workplace thriller Severance and Yellowjackets, a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for Ted Lasso, which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building — both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner The Marvellous Mrs Maisel is also vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love.

Among dramas that includes This Is Us and Ozark, with Insecure and Black-ish on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year’s best comedy actress winner for Hacks, is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win.

Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for Barry.

The Crown, which dominated the 2021 drama awards, was not televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma are to announce the nominees.

The Emmy ceremony is set for September 12, with a host yet to be announced.

