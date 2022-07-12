Man charged over 1982 murder of girl, five, who vanished on her way to school

Man charged over 1982 murder of girl, five, who vanished on her way to school
Interim Police Chief Nick Borges, second from right, and Detective Joshua Parker, right, stand next to a photo of Anne Pham outside Highland Elementary School on July 7, 2022 (Seaside Police Department/AP)
Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 07:31
Associated Press reporters

A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged over the 1982 murder of a five-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her reception class in California.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham.

Anne vanished while walking to Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on January 21 1982.

Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

Robert John Lanoue (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

She had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and strangled, California authorities said.

According to court records, Lanoue has waived extradition to Monterey County in California.

As of Monday, he was still in the Washoe County jail.

Lanoue, who is a registered sex offender in Nevada, was at the time of the girl’s death and lived near her home in Seaside, said Monterey County district attorney Jeannine Pacioni.

The case was reopened in 2020 when investigators from the Monterey County district attorney’s office cold case task force worked with the Seaside police service to submit evidence from the case for DNA testing after receiving a grant to reexamine cold cases.

Lanoue was charged with one count of first-degree murder, with special circumstance allegations that he murdered Anne while committing kidnapping and a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, said Ms Pacioni.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

On July 6, California investigators obtained a warrant for Lanoue’s arrest, Ms Pacioni said.

Lanoue was already in the Washoe County jail for a parole violation, records showed.

More in this section

Election 2020 Nevada Committee to investigate how Trump’s ‘siren call’ incited Capitol riots
Supreme Court Abortion Doctors must offer abortion if mother’s life at risk, Biden administration says
Biden Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia, White House claims
LanouePlace: International
Q’orianka Kilcher arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2018 in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices