Vladimir Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians
Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 14:03
Associated Press reporters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree expanding a fast track to Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.

Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as people in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions – large parts of which are under Russian control – were eligible for the simplified procedure.

Between 2019, when the procedure was first introduced for residents of Donetsk and Luhansk, and this year more than 720,000 residents of the rebel-held areas in the two regions – about 18% of the population – have received Russian passports.

In late May this year, three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fast-track procedure was also offered to residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

A month ago the first Russian passports were reportedly handed out there.

RussiaCitizenshipPlace: International
People offer flowers and prayers for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at Zojoji temple prior to his funeral wake Monday, July 11, 2022, in Tokyo. Abe was assassinated Friday while campaigning in Nara, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

