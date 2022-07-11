Macau casinos closed in bid to contain Covid outbreak

Macau casinos closed in bid to contain Covid outbreak
Casino resorts in Macau have been closed (Kin Cheung/AP)
Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 07:25
Associated Press Reporter

Streets in the gambling centre of Macau were empty on Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak.

Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities warned that anyone violating the rules would be punished.

Casinos were ordered over the weekend to close for at least a week as the number of coronavirus cases in the territory of 700,000 people rose. On Monday, the government reported 59 new cases, bringing the total in the latest outbreak to 1,526.

Croupiers will be out of action for at least a week (Kin Cheung/AP)

Macaa and Hong Kong are imitating the mainland’s “zero Covid” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person.

Casino gambling is the mainstay of Macao’s economy but it has been devastated by anti-virus travel restrictions.

This week’s order marks the first time since early 2020 at the start of the pandemic that casinos were closed outright, reflecting official urgency about containing the latest outbreak.

Restrictions imposed in June limited their workforce to 10% of normal levels.

The government says it plans to test everyone in the city for the virus over the coming week. Bus drivers, people who deliver food and some others were told to be tested every day.

More in this section

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka president and prime minister agree to resign amid angry protests
Uber Supreme Court case Uber lobbied top politicians and used ‘stealth tech’ to block scrutiny – report
Downing Street partygate Runners and riders – the full list of Tories fighting to replace Boris Johnson
CoronavirusPlace: International
Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Three gored during Pamplona bull run

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices