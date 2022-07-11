Sri Lanka president and prime minister agree to resign amid angry protests

Sri Lanka president and prime minister agree to resign amid angry protests
The two men at the centre of the turmoil brought about by the Sri Lanka’s economic collapse have promised they will heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)
Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 05:42
Krutika Pathi, Associated Press

The two men at the centre of the turmoil brought about by the Sri Lanka’s economic collapse have promised they will heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power, said he would leave office on Wednesday.

Mr Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abys, said he would depart as soon as opposition parties agree on a unity government.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s whereabouts is currently unknown (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

It comes after the country’s crisis peaked over the weekend with massive crowds descending on the capital, Colombo, and breaking into Mr Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupying his seaside office.

Hours later, as leaders of political parties in parliament called for both leaders to step down, protesters also stormed Mr Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire.

Protesters swim in a pool at the president’s official complex (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Saturday’s chaotic scenes were the culmination of months of protests.

Mr Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, said he would leave office on Wednesday, according to the parliamentary speaker.

More in this section

15 killed, dozens injured and trapped as Russian missiles hit apartment block in eastern Ukraine 15 killed, dozens injured and trapped as Russian missiles hit apartment block in eastern Ukraine
California Wildfires Firefighters protect giant sequoias as Yosemite blaze spreads
Supreme Court Abortion Biden considering health emergency declaration for abortion access
EconomyPlace: International
Japan’s ruling party and its coalition partner scored a major victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday imbued with meaning after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Hiro Komae/AP)

Japan’s ruling party wins big in polls in wake of Shinzo Abe’s assassination

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices