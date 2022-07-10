Several killed as rockets destroy housing complex in Ukraine

Several killed as rockets destroy housing complex in Ukraine
A Ukrainian tank on the streets of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Nariman El-Mofty/AP)
Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 08:44
Associated Press

Russian rockets have hit the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar, destroying a five-storey apartment building and killing at least six people.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said about three dozen people could be trapped in the rubble. Rescuers have made contact with two people who are under the wreckage.

Mr Kyrylenko said the town of about 12,000 people was hit by Uragan rockets, which are fired from truck-borne systems.

Chasiv Yar is about 12 miles south-east of Kramatorsk, a city that is expected to be a major target of Russian forces as they grind west.

The Donetsk region is one of two provinces along with Luhansk that make up the Donbas region, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russia captured Lysychansk last week, which had been the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province (AP)

Last week, Russia captured the city of Lysychansk, the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk.

Russian forces are raising “true hell” in the Donbas, despite assessments they were taking an operational pause, Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Saturday.

After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted Moscow’s troops would take some time to rearm and regroup.

But Mr Haidai said: “So far there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before.”

He later said the Russian bombardment of Luhansk was suspended because Ukrainian forces had destroyed ammunition depots and barracks used by the Russians.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Macao Macau to close all casinos in bid to stem Covid outbreak
Japan Election Japan votes in shadow of assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe
Joe Biden Retired US Army general’s suspension linked to tweet critical of First Lady
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
People run in the street with fighting bulls during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

No serious injuries on fourth bull run in Pamplona

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices