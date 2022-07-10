Macau to close all casinos in bid to stem Covid outbreak

Macau to close all casinos in bid to stem Covid outbreak
Macau’s casinos have been ordered to close for a week due to a Covid outbreak (Kin Cheung/AP)
Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 08:18
Associated Press

The Asian gambling centre of Macau will close all its casinos for a week from Monday and largely restrict people to their homes as it tries to stop a Covid-19 outbreak that has infected more than 1,400 people in the past three weeks.

All businesses have been ordered to shut except for supermarkets and others providing essential services. Residents must stay at home unless they need to go out to buy food or if they work in a sector deemed essential.

Macau, a semi-autonomous Chinese region like nearby Hong Kong, is facing its first sizeable outbreak of the pandemic.

The city of 680,000 people recorded 93 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the ongoing outbreak to 1,467.

Macao has been following the ‘zero-Covid’ strategy of China (Kin Cheung/AP)

The former Portuguese colony has been following a version of China’s “zero-Covid” strategy, locking down buildings that have cases and conducting repeated rounds of mass testing to find and isolate infected individuals.

Authorities have warned that police will be patrolling the streets and violators will face penalties, according to reports in Macau.

Anyone going out must wear a mask, with adults required to use an N95 or equivalent one.

The measures expand on restrictions that have been in place since June 23. The earlier order closed hair salons, gyms, cinemas, bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues and banned dining in restaurants, limiting them to takeaway or delivery.

Macau’s economy is heavily dependent on its casinos and related businesses, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Revenue from gambling recovered somewhat last year but is still far below pre-pandemic levels.

More in this section

Joe Biden Retired US Army general’s suspension linked to tweet critical of First Lady
Thailand US Blinken in Thailand to support nations amid China’s bid to expand influence
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new government amid turmoil
CoronavirusPlace: International
A voter casts a ballot in the upper house elections at a polling station in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Japan votes in shadow of assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices