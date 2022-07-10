Retired US Army general’s suspension linked to tweet critical of First Lady

USA Today reported that the tweet under Lt Gen Volesky’s name said: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” 
Retired US Army general’s suspension linked to tweet critical of First Lady

President Joe Biden listens as first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Fourth of July celebration last week. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sun, 10 Jul, 2022 - 07:53
Associated Press

A retired three-star US Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active officers following reports his Twitter account carried a comment critical of First Lady Jill Biden.

An Army spokeswoman said retired lieutenant general Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lieutenant General Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Centre.

Spokeswoman Cynthia O Smith did not give a reason for the suspension, which is pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.

But USA Today reported a Twitter account under Lt Gen Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by Mrs Biden following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v Wade.

Mrs Biden had written: “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us.” 

The newspaper reported that the tweet under Lt Gen Volesky’s name said: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.” 

The tweet was later deleted.

Read More

Blinken in Thailand to support nations amid China’s bid to expand influence

More in this section

Japan Election Japan votes in shadow of assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe
Thailand US Blinken in Thailand to support nations amid China’s bid to expand influence
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new government amid turmoil
Virus Outbreak Macao

Macau to close all casinos in bid to stem Covid outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 9, 2022

  • 18
  • 29
  • 35
  • 39
  • 40
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices