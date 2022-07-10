Retired US Army general’s suspension linked to tweet critical of First Lady

A retired three-star US Army general has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active officers following reports his Twitter account carried a comment critical of First Lady Jill Biden.
An Army spokeswoman said retired lieutenant general Gary Volesky was serving as an HQE-SM, a highly qualified expert-senior mentor, when he was suspended by Lieutenant General Theodore Martin, commanding general of the Combined Arms Centre.
Spokeswoman Cynthia O Smith did not give a reason for the suspension, which is pending the outcome of an inquiry, and no other details were provided.
But USA Today reported a Twitter account under Lt Gen Volesky’s name carried a reply to a statement by Mrs Biden following the Supreme Court’s action last month overturning the abortion rights decision Roe v Wade.
Mrs Biden had written: “For nearly 50 years, women have had the right to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that right was stolen from us.”
The newspaper reported that the tweet under Lt Gen Volesky’s name said: “Glad to see you finally know what a woman is.”
The tweet was later deleted.