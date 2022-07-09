Protesters burn home of Sri Lankan Prime Minister

The day of demonstrations also saw crowds storming the president’s home and office
A man throws back a tear gas canister after it was fired by police to disperse protesters in Colombo (AP)

Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 17:14
Krishan Francis, Associated Press

Protesters have broken into the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s private residence and set it on fire, hours after he said he would resign when a new government is formed.

The office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.

It is not immediately clear if he was inside at the time of the attack.

Mr Wickremesinghe’s decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka on Saturday, with tens of thousands of people breaking through barricades and entering President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the nation’s worst economic crisis.

