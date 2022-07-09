Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies age 79

The actor's family have informed the public of his passing and spoken of their 'great sadness.'
Sat, 09 Jul, 2022 - 09:58
PA

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico, who played Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO show, has died aged 79, his family has announced.

The actor, who appeared in all six seasons of The Sopranos alongside James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, died on Friday morning at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, in Florida.

Sirico also starred in other gangster films and shows including Lilyhammer, A Bronx Tale and Goodfellas.

A statement posted on Facebook by his brother Robert Sirico thanked fans for their condolences and asked for privacy following the news.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the statement read.

“ The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement.” Sirico is survived by his two children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

A Christian burial, celebrated by his brother is due to take place on Wednesday July 13 in Brooklyn, New York.

Memorial donations may be made in his honour to Wounded Warriors, St Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute, to which Sirico was a big contributor.

