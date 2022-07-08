Rishi Sunak announces he is running for Conservative leadership

Rishi Sunak has announced he will stand in the Conservative party leadership contest.

Posting a video on Twitter, alongside a #Ready4Rishi hashtag, he wrote: “I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative party and your Prime Minister.

“Let’s restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the economy.”

In a three-minute video launching his campaign to be Conservative Party leader, former chancellor Rishi Sunak focuses on the history of his family.

He says: “Let me tell you a story. About a young woman, almost a lifetime ago, who boarded a plane armed with hope for a better life and the love of her family. This young woman came to Britain, where she managed to find a job, but it took her nearly a year to save enough money for her husband and children to follow her.

“One of those children was my mother, aged 15. My mum studied hard and got the qualifications to become a pharmacist. She met my dad, an NHS GP, and they settled in Southampton.

“Their story didn’t end there, but that is where my story began.”

Launching his campaign to replace Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak said the country faces “huge challenges”.

“Family is everything to me. My family gave me opportunities they could only dream of. But it was Britain, our country, that gave them and millions like them the chance of a better future.

“I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future.

“Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. And the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.”

He said: “Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness, and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That’s why I’m standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister.”