‘Wallpaper the flat with resignation letters’: Twitter reacts to Johnson’s departure

Twitter users have joked that Boris Johnson is now “a free agent” for this summer’s transfer window and can “re-wallpaper the Downing Street flat with resignation letters” as the British prime minister agreed to step down as Tory leader following a barrage of ministerial resignations.

The 1,079th day of Mr Johnson’s premiership was reaching a dramatic climax with Mr Johnson expected to make a statement on Thursday confirming the decision.

As the list of Conservative MPs resigning topped 50 and news of an impending resignation broke, Mr Johnson’s name was the top trend on Twitter and quips about the chaos taking hold at No 10 quickly garnered thousands of likes and retweets.

Some users put forward former England footballer manager Sam Allardyce’s name for the vacancy at No 10, including former footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker.

He’s going. Give it to Big Sam for the rest of the season. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2022

“He’s going,” he tweeted. “Give it to Big Sam for the rest of the season.”

Continuing the sporting theme, sports commentator Ben Jacobs joked: “Boris Johnson is soon to be a free agent.

Boris Johnson is soon to be a free agent. Wouldn’t remotely surprise me if Barcelona have already agreed terms with him. They love a No.10. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 7, 2022

“Wouldn’t remotely surprise me if Barcelona have already agreed terms with him. They love a No.10.”

Sharing a collage of five Tory resignation letters, one user quipped that Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie could redecorate with them.

They could re-wallpaper the flat with resignation letters. pic.twitter.com/CF4fDiWFHI — Sam Carlisle (@samcarlisle) July 5, 2022

“They could re-wallpaper the flat with resignation letters,” tweeted Sam Carlisle, referencing reports that the wallpaper at Mr Johnson’s No 11 apartment, which he shares with his wife, was falling down after a lavish refurbishment.

A tweet made by a parody account of Larry, the cat who resides at No 10 as its “chief mouser”, pointed out that he is the only permanent resident in Downing Street.

“Time to clarify a few things,” Larry wrote.

“1. I’m not ‘Boris Johnson’s cat’. 2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street 3. I live here permanently… When he finally goes, I stay. 4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon.”

Time to clarify a few things:

1. I’m not “Boris Johnson’s cat”

2. Like all Prime Ministers, he’s only a temporary resident of Downing Street

3. I live here permanently. When he finally goes, I stay

4. Yes, it’s all very embarrassing but it will be over soon — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 7, 2022

Larry also posted in an earlier tweet: “If Boris Johnson hasn’t resigned by 10am I will be forced to crap in his shoes.”

Meanwhile, many Twitter accounts celebrated ITV’s Lorraine after the television programme invited a “psychic” black pig onto its show on Thursday morning who walked towards a sign saying “Go” when asked whether Mr Johnson will resign.

“Well I think that’s pretty definitive, the psychic pig has spoken,” presenter Lorraine Kelly said about Marcus the mystic pig.

Others have commented on the timing of Mr Johnson’s resignation coinciding with the nail-biting Casa Amor recoupling on Thursday evening’s episode of Love Island, where the islanders will choose whether to stay with their current partner or take a risk and recouple with a new person.

One user commented on Jacques O’Neill considering whether to partner up with blonde newbie Cheyanne Kerr while Paige Thorne eagerly awaits a reunion with the rugby player.

The prospect of a Boris Johnson resignation and Paige left for dead by Jacques after Casa Amor is too much excitement for one night I might actually collapse — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 7, 2022

“The prospect of a Boris Johnson resignation and Paige left for dead by Jacques after Casa Amor is too much excitement for one night… I might actually collapse,” writer Jason Okundaye tweeted.

Meanwhile, a popular Twitter account dedicated to documenting breaking news and deaths of high-profile figures by stating that American actress and singer Liza Minnelli has outlived them, also weighed in.

Liza Minnelli (will soon) outlive Boris Johnson’s tenure as UK Prime Minister. Johnson will resign, ending a political crisis that has paralyzed Britain's government. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) July 7, 2022

“Liza Minnelli (will soon) outlive Boris Johnson’s tenure as UK Prime Minister. Johnson will resign, ending a political crisis that has paralyzed Britain’s government,” Liza Minnelli Outlives said.