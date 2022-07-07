First bull run held in Pamplona as festival returns following pandemic

First bull run held in Pamplona as festival returns following pandemic
People running through the streets ahead of bulls (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 08:48
Associated Press Reporter

The first bull run in three years at the San Fermin festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona has taken place.

No one was gored, but several runners endured knocks and hard falls.

The six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged through Pamplona’s streets in around two minutes and 35 seconds without provoking too much carnage among the thousands of people cramming the course.

People run through the streets during the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos)

Several runners were stomped, trampled or shoved to the cobblestone pavement, but none were gored by a bull horn.

The Pamplona hospital said that five people needed to be brought in for treatment: one man for a knock to his head due to a fall, a second man with a leg injury, a youth under 18 with an arm injury, plus two more people hurt in the bullring where the course ends.

This was the first of eight early morning bull runs that are followed by massive drinking, eating and attending cultural events for the rest of the day.

Eight people were gored during the last festival in 2019 before the pandemic.

People running through the streets of Pamplona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Sixteen people have died in the bull runs since 1910. The last death occurred in 2009.

The bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights in the afternoon by professional bullfighters.

The incredibly popular festivities that draw tens of thousands of visitors from around the world were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

More in this section

Afghanistan Earthquake Inflation has pushed 71 million people into poverty since Ukraine war – report
Australia Floods Flood threat moves north as water levels start to recede in Sydney
G7 Summit Boris Johnson to step down but will remain as prime minister until October
BullsPlace: International
<p>David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson have all been brought down by Tory infighting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)</p>

Johnson is third prime minister in six years to be brought down by Tory infighting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices