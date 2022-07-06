Full list of government resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership

Full list of government resignations over Boris Johnson’s leadership

Undated handout UK Parliament photos of MPs who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours over Boris Johnson's leadership.  

Wed, 06 Jul, 2022 - 20:44
Ian Jones, PA

Here is a list of the 39 government appointees who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours.

The 39 comprises two Cabinet ministers, 15 ministers, 18 parliamentary private secretaries, three trade envoys and one vice-chair.

1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care 

2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco 

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman 

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care 

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office 

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport 

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office 

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya 

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General 

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport 

12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education 

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education 

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy 

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury 

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice 

17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs 

18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities 

19. Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury 

20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury 

21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education 

22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities 

23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport 

24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy 

25. Neil O’Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities 

26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education 

27. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions 

28. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities 

29. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury 

30. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office 

31. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office 

32. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade 

33. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy 

34. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education 

35. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office 

36. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade 

37. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia 

38. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

39. Jacob Young Redcar and Cleveland MP said he was resigning as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department of Levelling Up

More in this section

Italy Avalanche Climate Explainer Drones spot two more bodies from Italy avalanche, taking death toll to nine
Shooting July Fourth Parade Parade mass shooting suspect ‘contemplated second attack’
Nigeria Jailbreak Almost 900 inmates escape as jihadis attack prison in Nigeria’s capital
JohnsonresignationsPlace: UK
(AP)

New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde school shooting

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices