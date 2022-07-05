Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit, Nasa says

Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit, Nasa says
The Capstone spacecraft (Dominic Hart/Nasa via AP)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 19:45
Marcia Dunn, Associated Press

Nasa said it has lost contact with a spacecraft heading to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem.

After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone.

Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, Nasa spokesperson Sarah Frazier said on Tuesday.

The spacecraft, which launched from New Zealand on June 28, had spent nearly a week in Earth orbit and had been successfully kick-started on its way to the moon, when contact was lost, Ms Frazier said.

The satellite is the size of a microwave oven and will be the first spacecraft to try out this oval orbit, which is where Nasa wants to stage its Gateway outpost.

Gateway would serve as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.

The orbit balances the gravities of Earth and the Moon and so requires little manoeuvring and therefore fuel and allows the satellite — or a space station — to stay in constant contact with Earth.

More in this section

R Kelly Prosecutors now say R Kelly is off suicide watch
Chris Pincher resignation Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign as Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis
Shooting July Fourth Parade FBI probes scene of July 4 parade shooting in Chicago
NasaDigitalPlace: International
(Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices