Prosecutors now say R Kelly is off suicide watch

Prosecutors now say R Kelly is off suicide watch
R Kelly in court (Elizabeth Williams/AP)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 18:37
Associated Press Reporter

R Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly’s attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly’s “own safety” following a psychological examination.

They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up “clinical assessment”.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal against his conviction.

More in this section

Shooting July Fourth Parade FBI probes scene of July 4 parade shooting in Chicago
Dinosaur-Auction 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in New York
Califorrnia Wildfires California forest fire temporarily strands July 4 revellers
KellyDigitalPlace: International
<p>Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: File photo/PA</p>

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign as Johnson’s leadership faces fresh crisis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices