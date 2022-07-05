Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign due to no confidence in Boris Johnson

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary told Boris Johnson that the British people “rightly expect integrity from their Government”
Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign due to no confidence in Boris Johnson

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Picture: File photo

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 18:11
PA

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have resigned from Government.

In a tweet, he said: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary told Boris Johnson that the British people “rightly expect integrity from their Government”.

Sajid Javid wrote: “The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Rishi Sunak has said he is resigning as Chancellor, shortly after Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s resignation announcement.

Mr Sunak wrote on Twitter: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

More to follow...

More in this section

Dinosaur-Auction 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in New York
Califorrnia Wildfires California forest fire temporarily strands July 4 revellers
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by ‘massive shelling’
Shooting July Fourth Parade

FBI probes scene of July 4 parade shooting in Chicago

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices