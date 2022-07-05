Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign due to no confidence in Boris Johnson

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak have resigned from Government.

In a tweet, he said: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Health Secretary told Boris Johnson that the British people “rightly expect integrity from their Government”.

Sajid Javid wrote: “The tone you set as leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

“Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.”

Rishi Sunak has said he is resigning as Chancellor, shortly after Cabinet colleague Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s resignation announcement.

Mr Sunak wrote on Twitter: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

