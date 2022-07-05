76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in New York

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in New York
A Gorgosaurus dinosaur (AP)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 17:13
AP Reporters

The fossilised skeleton of a relative of the T. rex that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby’s has announced.

The Gorgosaurus skeleton will be a highlight of Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28.

The Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton is the first of its kind to be offered at auction (AP)

The creature was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the late Cretaceous Period.

The theropod predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years.

The sale takes place at the end of the month (AP)

The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana, Sotheby’s said.

It measures nearly 10ft tall and 22ft long.

All of the other known Gorgosaurus skeletons are in museum collections, making this one the only specimen available for private ownership, the auction house said.

The creature could fetch as much as £6 million, according to estimates (AP)

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s global head of science and popular culture, said: “In my career, I have had the privilege of handling and selling many exceptional and unique objects, but few have the capacity to inspire wonder and capture imaginations quite like this unbelievable Gorgosaurus skeleton.”

Sotheby’s presale estimate for the fossil is between five million and eight million US dollars (£4.1 million and £6.6 million).

More in this section

Califorrnia Wildfires California forest fire temporarily strands July 4 revellers
Russia Ukraine War Ukrainian city of Sloviansk hit by ‘massive shelling’
Italy Glacier Hikers Killed Body parts found on Italian glacier after deadly avalanche
dinosaurPlace: International
Onlookers at the scene of the shooting (AP)

FBI probes scene of July 4 parade shooting in Chicago

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices