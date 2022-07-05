British mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal

British mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal
James Maynard (Lehtikuva via AP)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 11:01
AP Reporters

British academic James Maynard and Ukrainian expert Maryna Viazovska have been named as two of the four recipients of the prestigious Fields Medal – often described as the Nobel Prize in mathematics.

The International Mathematical Union said Ms Viazovska, who holds the chair in number theory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, was honoured for her work on the densest packing of identical spheres in eight dimensions.

Maryna Viazovska (Lehtikuva via AP)

Alongside the University of Oxford’s Mr Maynard, who is an expert in analytic number theory, with a particular focus on prime numbers, the other winners were French mathematician Hugo Duminil-Copin of the University of Geneva and Korean-American mathematician June Huh of Princeton.

The Fields Medal is awarded every four years to mathematicians under the age of 40.

Maryna Vjazovska, James Maynard, June Huh and Hugo Duminil-Copin (Lehtikuva via AP)

The recipients are normally announced at the International Congress of Mathematicians, which was originally due to be held in Russia this year but was moved to Helsinki instead.

The president of the International Mathematical Union, Carlos E Kenig, said: “The ongoing barbaric war that Russia still continues to wage against Ukraine clearly shows that no other alternative was feasible.”

More in this section

SAS Bankruptcy Protection Scandinavian Airlines files for bankruptcy protection in US
Italy Glacier Hikers Killed Drone search resumes for missing hikers on Italian glacier after avalanche
Netherlands Journalist Slain Prosecutors: Two more suspects arrested over murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries
mathematicsPlace: International
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (AP)

Nato allies sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices