Nato poised to sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

Nato poised to sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 08:30
Associated Press reporters

The 30 Nato allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland, sending the membership bids of the two nations to the alliance capitals for legislative approvals.

The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February and military struggles there since.

The 30 ambassadors and permanent representatives are to formally approve the decisions of last week’s Nato summit, when the alliance made the historic decision to invite Russia’s neighbour Finland and Scandinavian partner Sweden to join the military club.

The move will further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February (Luhansk region military administration/AP)

Despite the agreement in the alliance, parliamentary approval in member state Turkey could still pose problems for their final inclusion as members.

Last week, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet Turkey’s demand to extradite terror suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

He said Turkey’s Parliament could refuse to ratify the deal.

It is a potent threat since Nato accession must be formally approved by all 30 member states, which gives each a blocking right.

Tuesday’s expected signing-off does bring both nations deeper into Nato’s fold already.

As close partners, they have already attended some meetings that involved issues that immediately affected them.

As official invitees, they can attend all meetings of the ambassadors even if they do not yet have any voting rights.

More in this section

Hong Kong Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee stresses balance in easing Covid quarantine
Australia Floods Sydney floods impact 50,000 around Australia’s largest city
Shooting July Fourth Parade Suspect in custody after six killed and dozens wounded at Fourth of July parade in Chicago
NatoPlace: International
People ride a bike in the rain in Hezhou, southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Liao Zuping/Xinhua/AP)

China sees record rains and heat as weather turns volatile around the world

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices