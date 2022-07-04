Pope Francis dismisses resignation rumours

Pope Francis dismisses resignation rumours
Pope Francis (AP)
Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 14:12
Associated Press Reporter

Pope Francis has dismissed rumours that he plans to resign anytime soon.

Francis also told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that the idea “never entered my mind” to announce a planned retirement at the end of the summer, though he repeated he might step down some day as Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI did in 2013.

He revealed that his knee trouble, which has caused him to use a wheelchair for more than a month, was caused by a “small fracture” that occurred when he stepped awkwardly while the knee ligament was inflamed.

Pope Francis has had mobility problems (AP)

He said it is “slowly getting better” with laser and magnet therapy.

Francis was due to have visited parts of Africa, including South Sudan, this week but had to cancel the trip because doctors said he needed more therapy.

However, he said he was on board to travel to Canada from July 24 to 30.

He also said that he hopes to visit Russia and Ukraine sometime after travelling to Canada.

Read More

Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk

More in this section

Chris Pincher resignation Downing Street confirms Johnson was aware of concerns about Chris Pincher
Russia Ukraine Putin Putin declares victory in embattled Donbas region of Luhansk
China Ship Emergency Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks
PopePlace: International
The glacier in the Marmolada range of Italy’s Alps (Autonomous Province of Trento via AP)

Storms hamper search for missing following glacier avalanche in Italy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices