Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police

Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field’s shopping centre, in Orestad, Copenhagen (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 18:28
Associated Press reporters

Danish police have said that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping centre on Sunday.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping centre, which is close to the city’s airport.

Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

A huge police presence was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Zelensky denies Russian forces have captured last stronghold in Luhansk
Chicago Violence Gunman kills two people and wounds three police officers in shootout
Germany Cologne Pride Parade More than one million people attend Pride parade in Cologne
shootingPlace: International
The glacier where the tragedy occurred (Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico via AP)

At least six dead after Alpine glacier chunk strikes hikers in Italy

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 2, 2022

  • 1
  • 15
  • 17
  • 21
  • 34
  • 42
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices