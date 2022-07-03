More than one million people attend Pride parade in Cologne

More than a million people attended the Pride parade in Cologne (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 17:20
Associated Press Reporter

More than a million people turned out for the Pride parade in the western German city of Cologne on Sunday, either to participate or to watch the colourful festivities.

About 180 LGBTQ groups and music floats took part in the parade through the city centre — more than ever before, German news agency dpa reported.

Organisers said about 1.2 million visitors attended the celebrations, while the police estimated the crowd at about one million.

A participant of the Cologne Pride rally (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

With the parade, Cologne is sending “a strong signal for diversity, for tolerance, against hate and against exclusion,” said Hendrik Wuest, the first governor from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia to attend the city’s parade in its roughly 30-year history, dpa reported.

Cologne has one of the biggest LGBTQ communities in the country.

“Everywhere in the world, unfortunately also in Germany, there are extremists are at work who do not want to grant us our freedom,” said Sven Lehmann, the German government’s commissioner for the acceptance of sexual and gender diversity.

“The strong signal from Cologne is: We will never let them take away this freedom.”

Russia claims to have captured the city of Lysychansk which has been the scene of fierce fighting (Luhansk region military administration via AP)

