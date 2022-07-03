19 killed as bus plunges into deep ravine in south-west Pakistan

19 killed as bus plunges into deep ravine in south-west Pakistan
A rescue worker stands next to the wreck of a passenger bus near Zhob (Baluchistan Rescue Department via AP)
Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 15:40
Associated Press reporters

Nineteen people were killed and 12 others injured when a passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in south-west Pakistan on Sunday, a government official said.

Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were on board the bus.

He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surrounding area.

Mr Shah said the bus apparently skidded on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which plunged about 200ft (61m) into the ravine.

Deadly road accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor road infrastructure and disregard for traffic laws, as well as poorly maintained vehicles.

Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.

