Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in to become first black woman on US Supreme Court

Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the US Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first black woman on the nation’s highest court.
The 51-year-old, who is the court’s 116th justice, took the place of the justice she once worked for.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon on Thursday.
Moments later, joined by her family, Ms Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Justice Breyer and the other by chief justice John Roberts.