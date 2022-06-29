Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as US Supreme Court justice
President Joe Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Wed, 29 Jun, 2022 - 21:54
Associated Press Reporter

The first black woman confirmed for the US Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, will on Thursday take her seat.

Ms Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.

Mr Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Earlier in the day the court is expected to issue its final opinions in a momentous and rancorous term that included overturning Roe v Wade’s guarantee of the right to an abortion.

Ms Jackson, like Mr Breyer, is a liberal so the change will not affect the balance of the court.

More in this section

Great White Sharks Massachusetts Great white sharks head to Cape Cod as busy tourist season gets under way
R. Kelly mug shot Singer R Kelly sentenced to 30 years for racketeering and sex trafficking
Paris terror attacks anniversary Men convicted of involvement in 2015 terror attacks in Paris
SupremeCourtPlace: International
An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall (Christophe Ena/PA)

Life without parole for surviving extremist who carried out Paris attacks

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • 1
  • 9
  • 17
  • 25
  • 30
  • 31
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices