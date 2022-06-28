Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking young girls

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking minors in a decade-long scheme alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

The verdict in the case was delivered by Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

Judge Nathan said that Maxwell's crimes were "heinous and predatory," and that the former socialite was not being prosecuted in place of Epstein, or "as a proxy."

Maxwell looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as a judge in the Southern District of New York passed sentence in front of a packed public gallery.

The public gallery at the courtroom in the Southern District of New York was full and overflow courtrooms were provided to the remaining members of the public during the hearing.

Victims Sarah Ransome, Elizabeth Stein, Annie Farmer and the accuser known as “Kate” were all present in the courtroom, as well as controversial juror Scotty David.

The British accuser of Ghislaine Maxwell, who gave evidence under the pseudonym “Kate”, chose to read a different speech to the one she had submitted in a written format.

Speaking at the hearing on Tuesday, she said: “Ghislaine’s lack of remorse and blatant refusal to take responsibility for her crimes towards us is her final insult.

“Someone who even had a difficult or abusive father does not excuse sex trafficking of minors.

“A lack of remorse or responsibility from Ghislaine is exactly how we can tell that she doesn’t think what she did was wrong.

“She is not sorry and she would do it again.”

Continuing to deliver her speech to the court, Ghislaine Maxwell’s British accuser, who gave evidence in the trial under the pseudonym “Kate”, said: “I have known Ghislaine for many years now and she is kind and generous until she does not get what she wants.

“A manipulative, cruel and merciless person.

“Today, for the first time, I stand with my sisters – bound by a trauma I would wish on no-one.” Kate told the court “today is not a happy day” but said it was the first time in her life she did not feel afraid.

She added: “Today, I can look at Ghislaine and say I became what I am today despite of her and her efforts to make me feel powerless.”

Maxwell also spoke at the hearing. She apologised to victims of her abuses and said she hopes her sentencing will allow them “peace and finality”.

Prior to the verdict being delivered, the sentencing judge for the case of Ghislaine Maxwell told the court the British socialite “regularly engaged in a pattern of prohibited sexual activity”.

Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell’s prison sentence would be enhanced due to her “supervisory role in extensive criminal activity”.

The judge also ruled that the Duke of York’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, should also be considered a minor victim in the conspiracy despite not being named on the indictment.

After considering a number of aggravating factors in the case, Judge Nathan had also said that the guidelines would put the case between 188 months to 235 months imprisonment.

The sentencing judge for Ghislaine Maxwell permitted four women to speak at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday, as well as allowing the statement of Virginia Giuffre to be read by her lawyer in her absence.

Annie Farmer, the only victim on the indictment to give evidence under her full name during the trial, was the first to speak.

Maxwell elected not to look at Ms Farmer throughout the duration of her statement, instead choosing to look straight ahead and occasionally take a sip of her drink.

Ms Farmer had to pause midway through her speech in order to contain her emotions, but continued to read her statement to the court in full.

The 60-year-old disgraced former socialite was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, who said she helped entice vulnerable teenagers to the disgraced financier’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

The socialite was convicted in December last year of sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She was also found guilty of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Several of Maxwell and Epstein's victims testified during the trail, detailing the abuse they suffered at the pair's hands.

More to follow...