Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia
Police block access to a jail that was the site of a deadly fire in Tulua, Colombia (AP)
Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 15:52
AP Reporters

A fire at a prison in south-western Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it is not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early on Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

Jail officials and security forces gather outside the prison (AP)

He said inmates had set mattresses on fire without considering the consequences.

President Ivan Duque expressed condolences to the families of those who died and said he had ordered investigations into the cause.

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Two - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Adding artificial fibres to grass could see Wimbledon-style courts around world
Syria Civilian Deaths More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syrian conflict – UN
Jordan Gas Leak Jordan’s PM promises inquiry into deadly blast at Red Sea port
PrisonPlace: International
<p>Picture: Nicola Sturgeon, File photo</p>

Scotland to hold independence referendum in 2023

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 25, 2022

  • 2
  • 6
  • 27
  • 28
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices