Scotland to hold independence referendum in 2023

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a “legal, constitutional referendum” on Scottish independence as she announced a new Bill is to be published at Holyrood for a consultative vote on the matter.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the Bill will set out for a referendum to be held on October 19, 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?”