Scotland to hold independence referendum in 2023

Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to have a “legal, constitutional referendum” on Scottish independence as she announced a new Bill is to be published at Holyrood for a consultative vote on the matter.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs the Bill will set out for a referendum to be held on October 19, 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote “Should Scotland be an independent country?”
The date has been set for the people of Scotland to have a vote on independence, the 19th October 2023 #itstimeforindependence— Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴 (@Ianblackford_MP) June 28, 2022
Sturgeon said she would be writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for permission to hold a consultative referendum, saying it was vital the vote was legal. She said the issue would be referred to the UK Supreme Court.
Voters in Scotland, which has a population of around 5.5 million, rejected independence in 2014. But Scotland's semi-autonomous government says Britain's departure from the EU, which was opposed by a majority of Scots, means the question must be put to a second vote.
Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party, which is in opposition in Scotland, strongly oppose a referendum, saying the issue was settled in 2014 when Scots voted against independence by 55% to 45%.
He has previously refused to issue a "Section 30" order to allow a referendum to take place.