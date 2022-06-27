War-damaged Russian weapons go on display in Poland

The equipment fell into the hands of Ukrainian forces early in the war that started when Russia invaded on February 24
People visit an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 14:07
Associated Press reporters

A display of damaged Russian weapons in central Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also shows that Russia’s aggression can be defeated, officials have said.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland’s prime minister’s office, Michal Dworczyk, inaugurated the exhibit in Warsaw’s Castle Square, which was painstakingly rebuilt after its destruction during the Second World War.

Hanna Maliar inaugurates the display (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Mr Dworczyk said the damaged T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer and elements of Russian missile systems show that Moscow’s army – once considered invincible – can be defeated.

The tank was destroyed on March 31 in fighting near the village of Dmytrivka, west of Kyiv.

The display in Castle Square, Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Ms Maliar said the equipment also demonstrates the effectiveness of Ukraine’s defence systems – some of which have been provided by European countries – and underscore the need for more such support.

The display, called For Our Freedom And Yours, opened on the eve of a Nato summit in Madrid that aims to boost the strength of the military alliance’s rapid reaction force and military support for Ukraine.

Ms Maliar said Russia’s artillery is 10 times more powerful than Ukraine’s.

There are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals (Michal Dyjuk/AP)

Kyiv has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defence against Russian attacks in the east of the country.

There are plans to take the weapons display to the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe, Ms Maliar said.

Ukraine’s neighbour Poland has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, seeing Ukraine’s resistance as defending all of Europe.

Latest

